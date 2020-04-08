The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Cieply
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Stanley Cieply


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Stanley Cieply Obituary
Peter Stanley Cieply

Peter Stanley Cieply, age 69, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He was born on December 20, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, to Peter and Anna (Heban) Cieply. Peter was a graduate of Rossford High School and worked for many years at Aquamatic. In his later years Peter was a custodian for Lake Local Schools. In his free time he enjoyed antique cars and going to car shows. He also enjoyed going to festivals and being outdoors. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Walsh, Melissa Cieply and Natalie Cieply; granddaughter, Stormy Nyx; brother, Dennis Cieply; and sister, Janice (Bob) Busch. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, visitation and funeral services will be private, however for those wishing to view the services you may log into facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, to view the services being livestreamed. Interment will be private at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family at:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now