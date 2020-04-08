|
Peter Stanley Cieply
Peter Stanley Cieply, age 69, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He was born on December 20, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, to Peter and Anna (Heban) Cieply. Peter was a graduate of Rossford High School and worked for many years at Aquamatic. In his later years Peter was a custodian for Lake Local Schools. In his free time he enjoyed antique cars and going to car shows. He also enjoyed going to festivals and being outdoors. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Walsh, Melissa Cieply and Natalie Cieply; granddaughter, Stormy Nyx; brother, Dennis Cieply; and sister, Janice (Bob) Busch. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, visitation and funeral services will be private, however for those wishing to view the services you may log into facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, to view the services being livestreamed. Interment will be private at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family at:
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020