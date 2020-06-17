Peter T. Kramp
1937 - 2020
Peter T. Kramp

Peter T. Kramp, age 82, of Maumee, passed away June 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born December 1, 1937, in Mermill, OH, to Reuben and Lucille (Dowling) Kramp.

Pete graduated from Tontogony High School where he played many sports. After high school he enlisted in the Navy where he played baseball until injury ended his playing days. Pete moved back to Bowling Green where he operated several businesses in the area. He worked at Jeep as a supervisor for 22 years until his retirement in 2000.

In his younger years he enjoyed boating, golfing and bowling. Pete also loved to watch all sports, especially Detroit Tiger baseball and U of M football. In later years he enjoyed going to the casinos.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sharon Kramp; children, Peter Kramp, Tony (Robyn) Kramp, Kelly Kramp, Kathy (Matt) Schauer, Kari (Dan) Gonder, and Kurt Kramp; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 niece; 1 nephew; and 3 great-nephews.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; sister, JoAnn Bolton; and nephews, Dan, Terry, and Tom Bolton.

A celebration of life honoring Pete will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Pete's memory.

Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
