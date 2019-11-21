|
|
(News story) Dr. Peter White, a physician and an early faculty member at the Medical College of Ohio who was respected for his research and honored for his teaching, died Saturday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 89.
He had bladder cancer and heart problems, his wife, Polly White, said. The couple lived most recently at Ohio Living Swan Creek after many years as Perrysburg residents.
Dr. White, a hematologist, retired in 2004, but continued to work with medical students. He and his wife joined the celebration in 2014 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of legislation that created the medical school, now the University of Toledo Health Science Campus.
"Some fairy godmother has sprinkled pixie dust on the campus. It is one of the most beautiful medical college campuses in the country," Dr. White said at the gala.
Dr. White came aboard in 1969, just before classes started at MCO, the future campus still planted in corn.
"He was one of those early faculty members MCO was able to recruit from some established eastern medical schools," said James Winkler, a former MCO director of communications.
Dr. White arrived from his medical alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a hematology fellow and an assistant professor of medicine and hematology.
Dr. White was deputy chairman of the department of medicine, set up a division of hematology - his research interests included a compound found in blood cells - and helped develop the school's medical curriculum.
"He played a pivotal role in launching the department's educational programs and its research programs," Mr. Winkler said. He taught medical students from new arrivals to residents to oncology fellows.
"He was able to cross that bridge," said Dr. Mary Smith, a physician, MCO colleague, and hematologist. "He was an amazing teacher. I can remember students telling me this - he made them feel important. He never had them stand in the background. He had them involved."
On several occasions, graduating medical students presented him with Golden Apple awards for his teaching. The subject matter could be arid, but "he had a way of bringing magic to it in the classroom," Dr. Smith said. "He could tell stories. He had a very dry sense of humor. You'd be listening, and all of a sudden you'd realize what he said, and then the room would erupt in laughter."
In his clinical research, he studied new drugs and treatment protocols. They conversed about challenges in hematology and life, said Dr. Smith, noting she was one of the few women physicians on campus or in practice.
"He was welcoming and collegial," Dr. Smith said.
He was a professor and chief of medicine from 1977-85 at Presbyterian University in Philadelphia. He returned to MCO afterward.
Dr. White was one of the editors of a multi-year project that became the book 'A Community of Scholars: Recollections of the Early Years of the Medical College of Ohio.'
"He was the driving force behind the book and the glue that held the book together," said Mr. Winkler, one of those editors. "He was a joy to work with."
He was born June 12, 1930, in Philadelphia to Caroline and Allen White.
He was a 1947 graduate of Haverford School and a 1951 graduate of Yale University. He graduated from Penn's medical school in 1955.
As an Air Force captain, Dr. White was a physician at Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska.
A watercolorist and birder, he was a member of the Toledo Artists Association and the Toledo Naturalists' Association.
Surviving are his wife, the former Polly Myers, whom he married June 13, 1953; daughters, Katharine O'Donnell and Jennifer Cordivari; sons, Dr. Peter White, Jr., and Jeffrey White; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Perrysburg, where he was a member. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019