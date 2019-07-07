|
Peter Yoppolo
Peter Yoppolo, 91 of Toledo, passed away on July 3rd after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Renee Sigler, and Tina Shortridge and his brothers, Nunzio, Joe, and Tony.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gladys; daughter, Junive (Gregg) O'Neill; seven grand children; 12 great-grand children and one great-great grand child. Memorial contributions can be made to Flanders Rd. Church of Christ. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019