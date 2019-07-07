Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Yoppolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Yoppolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Yoppolo Obituary
Peter Yoppolo

Peter Yoppolo, 91 of Toledo, passed away on July 3rd after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Renee Sigler, and Tina Shortridge and his brothers, Nunzio, Joe, and Tony.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gladys; daughter, Junive (Gregg) O'Neill; seven grand children; 12 great-grand children and one great-great grand child. Memorial contributions can be made to Flanders Rd. Church of Christ. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now