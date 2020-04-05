Home

Salm Mcgill & Tangeman Funeral Home
502 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5130
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
St. Charles Catholic Church
Lima, OH
Philip A. Wise


1924 - 2020
Philip A. Wise Obituary
Philip A. Wise

Philip A. Wise, 96, of Lima, formerly of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1924, in Maumee, to Sylvester and Bertha (Smith) Wise. He married Bette J. Ziems on August 9, 1947, and she passed away on November 18, 2003. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII, and the Korean Conflict, and retired from the Defense Department as a QAR.

He's survived by sons, Thomas E. (Evette) Wise, of Hilliard, OH, Douglas A. Wise of Lima; 3 grandchildren; brother, Donald (Naomi) Wise of Elmore, OH; sister, Carol Ann "Sis" Schlachter of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Donna M. Ziems of Toledo, also survives.

He was a parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Lima. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lima, Fr. Kent Kauffman, officiating. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery with Full Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard, American Legion Post 96 and VFW 1275, and The Patriot Guard Riders. Memorial contributions may be made to Equestrian Therapy in Lima or St. Rita's Hospice. Please go to for online condolences: www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
