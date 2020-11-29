Philip E. Cox
12/31/1925 - 11/23/2020
Philip E. Cox, was born on December 31, 1925, in Elkhart, Indiana. He grew up in Elkhart and enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine at age 17 in 1943, during the Second World War. He traveled with the Merchant Marine as a radio operator in service of the war effort in the Atlantic Theatre. After the end of the war in 1945 he continued sailing on merchant vessels until 1948 when he began work with Sears Roebuck & Co.
Soon after starting with Sears he entered college in South Bend, Indiana. There he met and married a pretty young teacher named Jane Harders in 1949. They moved to Urbana, Illinois and Phil started college full-time at the University of Illinois while working part-time for the Sears store in Champaign. He graduated from University of Illinois in 1953 and was the first in his family with a college degree.
After his son was born in 1954, he was asked to serve his country again and was drafted into the Army. This was shortly after the end of the Korean War. He then served with Army Intelligence in Baltimore, Maryland and in Columbus, Ohio, where his daughter was born in 1956.
After completion of his military service, he returned to Sears in January 1957 as manager of the appliance lines at the Sears store in Bloomington, Illinois. After other promotions and moves he ultimately moved with Sears to Toledo in 1962. He retired from Sears in 1985 and continued with retail consulting for many years into retirement.
Phil and Jane enjoyed living and working in the Toledo Area and appreciated their many friends at Sears, at Woodward High School where Jane taught for many years, and throughout the community. What they appreciated most was being near their children and grandchildren.
Philip E. Cox was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings and by his wife, Jane. He is survived by his son, Thomas (Sharon) Cox, MD; daughter, Joann Baidel; grandchildren, Andrew (Cara) Cox, Allison (Tony) Gardull, and Alexandria (Fred) Worrell; great-grandchildren, Rigby and Soren Cox, and Sofie Gardull; and by many dear friends.
Due to the current health concerns associated with COVID-19 transmission there will be no memorial services at this time for Phil. Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, Toledo (419-473-0300) is assisting the family with professional services.
Phil wrote an autobiography "Fond Memories" in 2001, with many details and thoughts on his life, including his childhood during the great depression and his time in the service.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are encouraged to consider the Alzheimer's Association
, Sylvania United Church of Christ, or any charity of your choice
.
