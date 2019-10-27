Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Maumee, OH
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Maumee, OH
Philip Eugene Cunningham


1953 - 2019
Philip Eugene Cunningham Obituary
Philip Eugene Cunningham

Philip E. Cunningham, age 66, of Toledo, OH passed away Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Facility. He was born June 5th, 1953 to Paul Lawrence and Lessie (Moon) Cunningham.

Preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include devoted wife Donna Cunningham; and brother Joshua Carter. Sons, Philip (Shanon), Joshua (Priscilla) and Malcolm. Stepdaughters Deonna Gregory and Erika Frazier, grandchildren, and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Visitation: Tuesday 7-9 pm House of Day Funeral Home. Wednesday service 12 pm at Cornerstone Church Maumee. Additional viewing to precede the service, 11 am -12 pm.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
