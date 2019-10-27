|
Philip Eugene Cunningham
Philip E. Cunningham, age 66, of Toledo, OH passed away Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Facility. He was born June 5th, 1953 to Paul Lawrence and Lessie (Moon) Cunningham.
Preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include devoted wife Donna Cunningham; and brother Joshua Carter. Sons, Philip (Shanon), Joshua (Priscilla) and Malcolm. Stepdaughters Deonna Gregory and Erika Frazier, grandchildren, and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Visitation: Tuesday 7-9 pm House of Day Funeral Home. Wednesday service 12 pm at Cornerstone Church Maumee. Additional viewing to precede the service, 11 am -12 pm.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019