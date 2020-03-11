Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olivet Lutheran Church
5840 Monroe St
Sylvania, OH 43560
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Olivet Lutheran Church

Philip Jon Frawley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Jon Frawley Obituary
Philip Jon Frawley

Philip Jon Frawley passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8 2020. Although his human heart had challenges, his emotional heart did not. He loved deeply, evidenced by his long and happy 30-year marriage to his wife, Janet; as well as his Toledo and Colorado YMCA friendships.

Phil was predeceased by his parents, Jon and Doris Frawley. Phil is survived by his wife, Janet; his sister, Brenda Walsh (Ken); and his nieces, Elizabeth (Eric) and Emily (Joe); and his great-niece, Miriam. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Ed & Bill Rubin; and nieces, Lisa and Denise Rubin; followed by his great-nephew, Leo; and cousins, Roger Welling and Janice Sarver.

Memorial Contributions and flowers may be sent to Olivet Lutheran Church at 5840 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560. A Church service will be held at the chapel of Olivet Lutheran Church on March 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Toledo Memorial.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -