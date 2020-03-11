|
|
Philip Jon Frawley
Philip Jon Frawley passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8 2020. Although his human heart had challenges, his emotional heart did not. He loved deeply, evidenced by his long and happy 30-year marriage to his wife, Janet; as well as his Toledo and Colorado YMCA friendships.
Phil was predeceased by his parents, Jon and Doris Frawley. Phil is survived by his wife, Janet; his sister, Brenda Walsh (Ken); and his nieces, Elizabeth (Eric) and Emily (Joe); and his great-niece, Miriam. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Ed & Bill Rubin; and nieces, Lisa and Denise Rubin; followed by his great-nephew, Leo; and cousins, Roger Welling and Janice Sarver.
Memorial Contributions and flowers may be sent to Olivet Lutheran Church at 5840 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560. A Church service will be held at the chapel of Olivet Lutheran Church on March 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Toledo Memorial.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020