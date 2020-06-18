Philip Kenneth HillPhilip Kenneth Hill, 81, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 17, 1939, to Kenneth and Jean (Masters) Hill. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1958. He studied accounting and business law at Fullerton Junior College in Fullerton, California and the University of Toledo, leading to career spanning 35 years at Jeep/Chrysler.Throughout his life, Philip was passionate about his many hobbies including bowling, golfing, playing cards and gambling. On May 25, 1991, he hit a hole-in-one on the twelfth hole at Spuyten Duyval Golf Course. He was a regular patron for many years at the beloved local establishment Hamway's, often surrounded by his many close friends.Philip was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Gary and Richard. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Irene (Hager/Neeb); daughters, Jana Davis Hill and Nicole Jean (Matt) Rooney Hill; stepsons, Andrew and Alexander (Kim) Neeb; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his best four-legged canine friend, Rusty.Family and friends of Phil are invited to join his Life Celebration at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, on Monday, June 22, from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Helping Hands of St. Louis in Phil's memory.