Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
1932 - 2020
Philip Lawrence Miller, age 87, passed away on January 28, 2020 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. He was born in Maumee, Ohio on July 31, 1932 to Lawrence and Marie (Klaus) Miller. Philip was the owner and operator of the Miller Gulf Gas station in Toledo and also worked for the Dana Corporation for 30 years. He and his wife of 66 years, Jean, were married in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee and later were members of St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church in Toledo.

Philip is survived by his wife, Jean; daughters, Susan (Terry) Harsha and Kimberly (Walter) Hardy; grandchildren, Brad (Christy) Harsha, Mindy ( Dieter) Lawson and Angela (Kelly) Juarez; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Kellan, Helio, Gabriel, Rafe and sister-in-law, Lauretta Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Catherine Allee, Helen Mercurio and Angela Barker; brothers, James, Robert, John "Tom" Miller and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Ann Patterson

The family would like to send a thank you to special friend Sylvia and the Staffs at both St. Clare Commons and Elara Caring Hospice for all their loving care for Philip.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, Ohio with the funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Clare Commons, Elara Caring Hospice or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. Online condolences may be given at:

Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020
