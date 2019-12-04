The Blade Obituaries
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home
2426 N. Reynolds Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Philip R. Joelson Esq.


1934 - 2019
Philip R. Joelson Esq. Obituary
Philip R. Joelson, Esq.

Philip R. Joelson, Esq., 85, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019.

He was born April 19, 1934 and lived most of his life in the Toledo, Ohio community. Phil graduated from his beloved Scott High School, Toledo University, and THE OHIO STATE UNIVERISITY SCHOOL OF LAW. His 40+ year professional career included Private Practice and Partnerships; most notably as a Trustee for the United States Bankruptcy Court. He was also a United States Army Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. Along with his faith, love of family and philanthropic heart, Phil was a self-proclaimed food critic and enjoyed sharing his love of Jazz & Blues.

Surviving Phil are his wife, Dorene; his children, Harlan, Doev, Jenifer Espeut, Daryl Beckles and Bonnie; step-daughter, Lori Miller; former spouse, Evelyn Asher (Swartz), and 16 grandchildren. Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry; step-daughter, Leslie Miller and two grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Contribution to Ebeid Hospice @ Flower Hospital whose Caregivers kind hearts gave Phil and Family comfort and peace!

His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Road. Burial will follow in Beth Shalom Cemetery.

www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
