Philip "Philbilly" ReynoldsPhilip "Philbilly" Reynolds, 61, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away on October 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 5, 1959 to Arthur and Diane (Jaynes) Reynolds. Philip attended Clay High School and graduated in 1977. He worked at the Curtice Hy-Flash Tavern for many years, before retiring. Philip was a US Navy Veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing and motorcycles. He also liked playing many different types of games, especially Backgammon. Philip was also an avid traveler. He liked seeing the world.Philip is survived by his children, Erica (Jeremie) Reynolds, Amy Reynolds, Chad Reynolds and Megan (Nathan) Hermes; grandchildren, Kaden, Nevaeh, Elizabeth, Hayden and Kameron. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Art Jr. and Roger.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Committal service and military honors will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Jerusalem Township on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions can be directed to Heartland Hospice.