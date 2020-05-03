Philip Ross Terman, Ed.D.
Philip Ross Terman, Ed.D., age 76, of Toledo, passed away April 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his wife Elaine, his son Jared, and his loyal dog, Luka, after a brave battle with cancer. Phil was born March 8, 1944, in Bloomington, Indiana to Capt. Joseph William Terman and Leota Mae (Elliott) Terman, both preceding him in death.
Phil graduated from University High School in Bloomington in 1962. He received his BA degree from University of Evansville in 1967. His graduate work was in Instructional Media Design at Indiana University where he earned his MS degree in 1968, and his Doctorate in Education in 1971.
He was first employed by the University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo in course development and as an Instructor for Mass Communications from 1975-1982. After a move to Toledo in 1983, he worked at Toledo Hospital for 30 years as a Specialist in Communications, Medical Photographer, and Videographer, producing award-winning educational videos.
He earned a private pilot's license in early years, but his lifelong love was sailing. He was an accomplished sailor and enjoyed racing both his Pearson 26 and his Olympic Class 505. Photography was his first and enduring passion, and he was a master at capturing life's most compelling moments on film. He honed his craft in workshops with John Sexton, a protégé of Ansel Adams. In recent years, he enjoyed volunteering for the Image Preservation Project at the Yankee Air Museum in southern Michigan. Some of his best works can be seen on his website www.magentaworks.com <http://www.magentaworks.com>.
At the onset of the Korean War, his father, a U.S. Army officer, was sent to Korea. During that time, Phil, his mother, and brother had been living in Japan for about a year, until the escalation of the war necessitated their return home to the U.S. Shortly after, his dad was killed in action on August 22, 1950, when Phil was only 6 years old. Ironically, August 22nd was his parents' wedding anniversary, and happens also to be his wife Elaine's birthday.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Elaine (Mossing) Terman; his son from a previous marriage, Jared Terman (Greta); grandson, Jason Terman; brother, James W. Terman, MD (Nancy); and nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Phil was the kindest gentlest soul ever, and touched everyone with his warm smile. He was generous with his time and always eager to share his many talents. He is deeply missed by family and many friends, but his spirit is now free. "Fair winds and following seas," my love. I will find you again.
His life will be celebrated later this summer when we are safely past the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To leave a special message for Phil's family and to follow updates on the memorial celebration, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.