Philip Williams



Philip Williams, retired executive of Owens-Illinois and community leader for many causes, died May 25, 2020, in Montgomery, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nancy Levis Williams; and his daughter, Lucy Williams Maish of Cincinnati; and sons, Jud Williams of Baltimore, Philip M. Williams of Palmetto Bay, FL, and Chris Williams of Woodinville, WA; along with four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



He was born August 28, 1926, in Minneapolis. He married Nancy Levis in June 1948, and after his graduation from Princeton in 1949, moved to Houston to be a sales representative for the Bemis Bag Company. In 1957 he took a position with Owens-Illinois, settling in Perrysburg. In 1982 they moved to Northport, MI, where he established The Williams Company of Traverse City, a distributor of custom windows and doors. In 1997 they returned to Perrysburg and lived there until 2013 when they relocated to Montgomery.



No services are planned. Donations may be made in his name to the Nature Conservancy and the Toledo Museum of Art.





