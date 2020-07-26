Phillip Barclay Clinger



January 16, 1941 - July 11, 2020



Philip Clinger, 79 years old, was born January 16, 1941 to parents Jack and Alice Clinger in Toledo, Ohio. He is survived by his older sister, JoAnn Huber (Raymond) in Perrysburg, Ohio; nieces and nephews and many good friends in Redding, California. He attended Libbey High School where he was well known for his singing. He served in the United States Navy. Upon his return to Toledo, he attended The University of Toledo before leaving Toledo to follow his dreams in California.



He loved California and at times attended the College of San Mateo and also Santa Rosa College. He lived in San Francisco, Santa Rosa, and finally went northward to Redding, CA. in the Mt. Shasta area.



He was a Statistical Trends Analyst for Nabisco and Kraft Foods. Phil was able to retire at age 45. He supported various causes in Redding and served on the Council of Affairs for Channel 9 Public Broadcasting. He excelled at many of his hobbies. He loved customizing cars and received many trophies for his creativity.



Phil loved his property and created landscaping and gardens that always drew neighbors and visitors on a summer's day. We, his family, wish to thank his special friends, Andy Turner; and his sister, Anna in Redding CA; and Sandy Wolfram in Maumee, OH.



There will be no services because of Covid 19.





