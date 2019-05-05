Home

Services
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Fellowship
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Faith Fellowship
Phillip E. HILL, Sr. July 13, 1937 - April 29, 2019

ELKHART-Phillip Eugene Hill, Sr. 81, passed away April 29, 2019 at his home in Elkhart, IN. He was born July 13, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Eugene "Red" Hill & Delores Morris.

Phillip was a U.S. Marine Veteran and worked for the Elkhart City Housing Authority for over 30 years until his retirement in 1999. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, horseback riding and riding motorcycles.

On December 19, 1992 he married Juana Quinones; she survives along with 8 children, Phillip (Latrina) Hill, Jr., Corey Hill, Sr., Chana (Reuben) Brown, Phyllis Hill, Galen Hill, Carmen Hill, Aaron (Megan) Hill, Sr., Veronica (Thaine) Hill-Ganshorn, 13 grandchildren, Vincent (Latrice), Phillip III. (Katherine), Larome (Nicole), Corey, Jr., Shontae, Nikki, Tish, McKenzie, Ian, Alexis, Aaron, Jr., Cosi, Torri, Katrina and Daisia. Also surviving are 23 great-grandchildren and 1 sister, Barbara Baccus.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, Herman Davis.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Living Faith Fellowship. Presiding will be Elder Steve Ciesieski. Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery with military honors.

Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019
