Phillip L. Marquart



Phillip L. Marquart, 84, passed away June 19, 2019 at The Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio. Phil was born on March 26, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa. After high school, he joined the Army during the Korean Conflict to secure the GI bill for education. After his honorable discharge, he worked part-time to augment his funds and earned a Bachelors of Business Degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He later earned an MBA from the University of Toledo.



During his career at Owen-Illinois, Phil advanced to the position of Manager of Marketing Research. After 20 years at O-I, he became a business entrepreneur and created Package Factors, Inc., devoted to strategic marketing research. In addition to operating PFI, Phil was an Adjunct Instructor at the University of Toledo and later at Lourdes College teaching a range of business courses.



He lived a fulfilling life as a loveing father to his children a playful grandfather, a dedicated husband, and a friend to many. He enjoyed fine food, popcorn and reading novels.



Surviving are wife, Millicent; son, Todd (Lisa) Marquart; daughter, Susan (Tom) Warnes; son, David Bohon; grandaughter, Gabriel Wandersee; grandson, Bryce Bohon; granddaughter, Megan Marquart and grandson, Alex Marquart.



A military service honoring Phil was held at Ohio Veterans Home on June 26, 2019. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation directly to the charity of their choosing.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019