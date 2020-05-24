Phillip Louis Curtis
1940 - 2020
Phillip Louis Curtis

8/26/1940 - 05/19/2020

Phillip Louis Curtis of Temperance, Michigan passed peacefully at home after a five-year battle with liver cancer. Born in Detroit, he attended Cathedral Central HS, where he was on the swim team, and Mumford HS. He served in the US Navy on carriers USS Forrestal and USS Saratoga before his 42-year career with Detroit Edison, primarily at the Monroe Power Plant.

On July 8, 1967, he and his loving wife, Christine (née Baranski) Curtis, began their nearly 53-year marriage together, blessed by four children along the way. He vacationed with his family, volunteered in Boy Scouts and Police Explorers, and loved his extended family as a "favorite uncle."

Known for his playful sense of humor, he tinkered and could fix almost anything; only calling a handyman twice. He enjoyed computers, photography, genealogy, swimming, watching classic films, and listening to music (from Slim Whitman to Prince), especially folk music from Ireland, a heritage of which he was proud. He loved travelling with his wife, patronizing casinos and garage sales, and visiting relatives, especially his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Christine; his children, Michael F. Curtis, Donald P. Curtis, Mary K. (Christopher) Kania, and Loren J. Curtis; his granddaughters, Lily C. Curtis and Amelia C. Curtis; his brothers, Michael A. (Sue) Curtis and Terrence R. (Barbara) Curtis; and scores of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren W. F. and Maureen E. (née McGough) Curtis; and his brothers, Joseph L. (Carol) Curtis and Patrick L. (Donna) Curtis.

Visitation with social distancing guidelines will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chape,l 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Temperance MI. where he will lie in state after 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. For more information visit

bedfordfuneralchapel.com

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
MAY
30
Lying in State
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
MAY
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Our fun times with Phil go way, way back and we will always remember him as a very good friend. While we moved out of Michigan in the early '70's, we were always in touch with Chris and Phil with visits both to and from them and their family, and a few fun gambling trips to Las Vegas, Black Hawk and Clear Creek County in Colorado, and a night in Toledo. What a great sense of humor he had-- when I once mentioned a dogwood tree in front of our home he started barking. He will be missed. Our condolences and love to all his family.
Tom and Mary Ann Fuchs
