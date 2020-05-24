Phillip Louis Curtis8/26/1940 - 05/19/2020Phillip Louis Curtis of Temperance, Michigan passed peacefully at home after a five-year battle with liver cancer. Born in Detroit, he attended Cathedral Central HS, where he was on the swim team, and Mumford HS. He served in the US Navy on carriers USS Forrestal and USS Saratoga before his 42-year career with Detroit Edison, primarily at the Monroe Power Plant.On July 8, 1967, he and his loving wife, Christine (née Baranski) Curtis, began their nearly 53-year marriage together, blessed by four children along the way. He vacationed with his family, volunteered in Boy Scouts and Police Explorers, and loved his extended family as a "favorite uncle."Known for his playful sense of humor, he tinkered and could fix almost anything; only calling a handyman twice. He enjoyed computers, photography, genealogy, swimming, watching classic films, and listening to music (from Slim Whitman to Prince), especially folk music from Ireland, a heritage of which he was proud. He loved travelling with his wife, patronizing casinos and garage sales, and visiting relatives, especially his granddaughters.He is survived by his wife, Christine; his children, Michael F. Curtis, Donald P. Curtis, Mary K. (Christopher) Kania, and Loren J. Curtis; his granddaughters, Lily C. Curtis and Amelia C. Curtis; his brothers, Michael A. (Sue) Curtis and Terrence R. (Barbara) Curtis; and scores of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren W. F. and Maureen E. (née McGough) Curtis; and his brothers, Joseph L. (Carol) Curtis and Patrick L. (Donna) Curtis.Visitation with social distancing guidelines will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chape,l 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Temperance MI. where he will lie in state after 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. For more information visit