Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Phillip Ross Lentz


1926 - 2019
Phillip Ross Lentz Obituary
Phillip Ross Lentz

Phillip Ross Lentz, age 93, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. The youngest child of William and Elsie (Johnson) Lentz, Phil was born January 29, 1926, and was raised in Toledo where he attended Harvard Elementary and graduated from Macomber High School. A member of The Greatest Generation, Phil proudly served in the United States Army Air Force in Africa during World War II as a ball turret gunner.

Phillip will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, Matthew Lentz; grandchildren, Jordan Lentz (Hannah and Alice) and Katherine Lentz-Rardin (Olivia and Jack); as well as longtime companion, Lilly Szyskowski.

Phil was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Alice (Murphy) Lentz, and his brothers, LeRoy, Robert and Raymond. Phillip was a dedicated employee of EI DuPont in Toledo, Ohio for forty-four years. He found great pleasure in spending his retirement with his beloved Lilly and his family, as well as bowling, golfing, tennis and travel.

A great debt of thanks and gratitude go out to his devoted caregivers Marsha Lewis, Barbara Wernert, Eugene Washington and his second love Lilly. Their compassion will never be forgotten. Appreciation is also keenly felt for the counsel, empathy and professional care provided by MemoryLane Care Services, ProMedica Hospice visiting nurse Terry Wilcox, Nurse Practitioner Cathy Wright, counselor Jo Lavigne, and the wonderful staff of The Goerlich Center. Jordan, your Gramps knew your loving care and attention allowed him to stay at home—the home he loved—where he could be close to his beloved grandchildren and son.

Funeral services will be private, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may contribute to MemoryLane Care Services, The Goerlich Center, ProMedica Hospice, The Valentine Theatre or a .

Online condolences may be offered at Ansberg West Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
