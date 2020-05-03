Phillip S. Oberlin



Phillip S. Oberlin passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, at the age of 87.



Phil was born on April 11, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a graduate of Scott High School where he excelled academically and was a standout athlete, lettering in both football and basketball. Scott High is also where he met the love of his life the former, Judy Bade, whom he would marry and share 64 years. Phil attended Purdue University where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and earned a degree in metallurgical engineering. Phil went on to earn a law degree from George Washington University. Phil specialized in trademark and intellectual property law, first as a patent attorney with L.O.F. and later as a Senior Partner with the law firm of Marshall and Melhorn, fully retiring at the age of 73.



Phil was an accomplished tennis player who along with his doubles partner Doug Dietrich, won many club championships at Laurel Hill Swim and Tennis Club. The pair also won a Senior Ohio State doubles championship. Phil also enjoyed the game of cribbage and was a founding member of the Glen Ellen Park Cribbage Club.



Phil enjoyed a full life in which he and Judy traveled to all the regions of the world. As a passionate Purdue alumnus, he looked forward to each college football and basketball season and adorned his entire family in black and gold.



Upon retiring, he and Judy enjoyed winters in their Sarasota Florida home. Although Phil was always glad to return home to Toledo in the spring to tend to his garden, play tennis, and welcome his family members for cherished, annual summertime visits.



Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Maybelle; his father, Glenn; his brothers, Charles, Jerry, and Robert, and his sister, Molly.



He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Bade); daughters, Elizabeth "Libby" Bianchi (Gary), Holly Maragakes (Steve); his son, Phillip (Debra); his grandchildren, Timothy Caito, Betsy Silvestri (James), Megan Maragakes, Christina Maragakes, and Lauren White. Phil is also survived by his adoring great grandchildren, Camden and Holly Silvestri.



Phil leaves behind a legacy of love, happiness, and memories to each member of his family.



Because of current restrictions due to covid-19, there will be a memorial service to honor Phil's life scheduled for a later date. Arrangments are being handled by Candle Light Funeral Home, Catonsville, Maryland.





