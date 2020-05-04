(News story) Phillip S. Oberlin, a retired attorney and lifelong Toledoan who loved to travel, died on April 29 at his daughter's home in Baltimore. He was 87.
"He treated everybody, whether it was the CEO of the company or whether it was the receptionist, he treated everybody the same way, with the same respect and love," said his son, Phillip Oberlin, of Highland, Mich.
The elder Mr. Oberlin had moved to Baltimore with his wife about a year ago, his son said, to live with their daughter. He had some dementia, his son said, and hospice care had been called in. His son did not know the specific cause of death.
"He lived a very long life, and it was a very well-lived life," the younger Mr. Oberlin said.
The elder Mr. Oberlin was born April 11, 1933, in Toledo to Glenn and Maybelle Oberlin. He attended Scott High School, where he met his wife, who was a year younger than him, his son said, and graduated in 1951. The friends he made there he kept in touch with for years, his son said, and even had a 25-year reunion with them.
After high school, he graduated from Purdue University on an academic scholarship after a herniated disk cut his athletic career short, his son said.
He received a degree in metallurgical engineering, then he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Bade, in 1955, and they moved to Washington D.C., where Mr. Oberlin attended law school at George Washington University.
When law school ended, the family moved back to Toledo.
"He always thought Toledo was a great place to raise a family," the younger Mr. Oberlin said.
The elder Mr. Oberlin worked as a patent attorney and then as a senior partner with Marshall and Melhorn.
He played tennis and with his wife traveled extensively to Asia, Australia, Morocco, the Caribbean, and throughout Europe, his son said.
"Other than maybe the North Pole and the South Pole, they were in every other continent throughout their travels," he said.
The couple owned a home in Sarasota, Fla., where they spent their winters after retirement.
"My mother loved it, but he couldn't wait to get back to Toledo," the younger Mr. Oberlin said.
It was a difficult decision for them to make the move to Baltimore, the younger Mr. Oberlin said. His father loved Toledo and had a network of friends and family in the city, but his parents were getting older and couldn't live well on their own anymore.
"It was very difficult for him to leave," he said, "but it was the right decision."
Growing up, the younger Mr. Oberlin said his father would lead by example rather than by giving advice.
"He was always one who took the high road, and he taught me that," the younger Mr. Oberlin said. "Whenever possible, take the high road."
Survivors include his wife Judy Oberlin; daughters Elizabeth "Libby" Bianchi and Holly Maragakes; son Phillip Oberlin; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangments are being handled by Candle Light Funeral Home, Catonsville, Md.
