Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Phillis L. Henn


1922 - 2019
Phillis L. Henn Obituary
Phillis L. Henn

Phillis L. Henn, 97, of Oak Harbor, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Phillis was born October 29, 1922, in Dayton, Ohio, to Julius M. and Edith S. (Gress) Hand. On April 17, 1948, in Dayton, she married Donald P. Henn, who preceded her in death January 31, 2007.

After graduating from high school, she completed 3 years of training at Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, OH. Phillis worked as a registered nurse from 1944-1951. During World War II, from 1945-46, she served in the Army Nurse Corp where she cared for Australian POW'S in the Philippines and served during the occupation of Korea. Following discharge, she worked at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati and then Magruder Hospital after moving to Oak Harbor with Don.

Phillis was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor. Her other memberships included a charter member of Epsilon Eta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Sorority and dual life membership of VFW Post #8732 and the Ladies Auxiliary. Phillis enjoyed many activities: reading, quilting, knitting, needlework, cooking and baking. She and her husband, Don, spent many years traveling to various countries.

Phillis is survived by her son, Stephen C. (Sue) Henn of Whitehouse; daughter, Julie M. Henn of Oak Harbor; daughter-in-law, Janice Henn of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) Gillespie, Emily (Nick) Porter, Nathan (Holly) Henn, David (Leslie) Henn, Don Henn, Sabina Henn; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, John E. Henn, Jeffrey L. Henn and David M. Henn and sisters, Bettie Conners, Elaine Clarke and Janice Bowman.

Funeral services for Phillis will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, with one hour of visitation prior from 12-1 p.m. Interment will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Contributions in memory of Phillis may be given to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Ruth Ann's House (1848 E. Perry Street, Suite 60, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452) or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 23, 2019
