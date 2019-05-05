Phyllis A. (Eriksen) Benton



Phyllis A. Benton, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Phyllis was born to Robert and Charlotte (Doan) Eriksen on October 19, 1930 and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1948. She studied 2 years at BGSU. On February 23, 1952, she married Ronald Benton, who preceded her in death on November 4, 2001.



Phyllis was a comptometer specialist for 20 years at Lasalle Department Store and also worked for Libby Glass, Champion Spark Plug, Wesson Garages, Tupperware.



Phyllis loved baking her special cookies, pies, and rolls for all her children and friends. She was a baby sitter for all her grandchildren through the years and worked on all her high school reunions. Phyllis was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church for 43 years.



Phyllis is survived by her loving children, Terry (Denise) Benton, Sally (Garry) Blevins, Janice (Dean) Wagner, Mark (Sheri) Benton, Sarah Rabideau; brother, Robert (Barbara) Eriksen; and in-laws, Ginny Eriksen, Dorothy (Denny) Cline; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Mallet; and brother, Grant Eriksen.



Visitation for family and friends will be at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of memorial services at 2:30 p.m. Private burial will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of NW Ohio or Epworth United Methodist Church in Phyllis's name.



Published in The Blade on May 5, 2019