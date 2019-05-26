Phyllis A. Hatton



Phyllis A. Hatton, 94, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on May 24, 2019, at Kingston of Sylvania. Phyllis was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 8, 1924, to William and Ann Rayner (Simpson) Brownmiller. Phyllis was a bookkeeper and office manager for various companies early in her life and then worked at Fannie Mae Candies and Hickory Farms at the former Southwyck mall later in her life. Phyllis was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Toledo.



Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Hal L. Hatton in 1992; parents and two sisters, Marjorie O'Brien and Helen Kinville.



Surviving are her daughters, Victoria Hatton, Claudia (Don) Claar; son, Eric (Robyn) Hatton and one granddaughter, Alexandria Claar.



The family would like to thank the staff in the catered living unit of Kingston of Sylvania and Ohio Living Hospice for their care of Phyllis during her time with them.



A private service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements By the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvds at Byrne Road. Please view and sign Phyllis's condolence page at:



www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019