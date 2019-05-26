The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hatton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Hatton


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis A. Hatton Obituary
Phyllis A. Hatton

Phyllis A. Hatton, 94, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on May 24, 2019, at Kingston of Sylvania. Phyllis was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 8, 1924, to William and Ann Rayner (Simpson) Brownmiller. Phyllis was a bookkeeper and office manager for various companies early in her life and then worked at Fannie Mae Candies and Hickory Farms at the former Southwyck mall later in her life. Phyllis was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Toledo.

Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Hal L. Hatton in 1992; parents and two sisters, Marjorie O'Brien and Helen Kinville.

Surviving are her daughters, Victoria Hatton, Claudia (Don) Claar; son, Eric (Robyn) Hatton and one granddaughter, Alexandria Claar.

The family would like to thank the staff in the catered living unit of Kingston of Sylvania and Ohio Living Hospice for their care of Phyllis during her time with them.

A private service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements By the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvds at Byrne Road. Please view and sign Phyllis's condolence page at:

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Download Now