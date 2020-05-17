Phyllis A. Herbster
1930 - 2020
Phyllis A. Herbster

Phyllis A. Herbster, age 89 of Toledo, died May 14, 2020 at home. She was born September 7, 1930 in Toledo to Mr. and Mrs. Herman (Margaret McGourty) Fountain. Phyllis was one of the founding members of St. Clement Parish in Toledo. She enjoyed gardening, travel and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of UAW Local 14 retirees chapter and enjoyed participating in various bowling leagues.

Survived by her children, Jeanette (David) Moore, Robert (Regina) Herbster and Cheryl (Daniel) Snyder; son-in-law, Tracey Hartley; grandchildren, JoAnn Thomas, Daniel Moore, Nichol Rice, Aaron (Amanda) Hartley, Amy Knorr, Elizabeth (Reny) Worthington, Jenni Hartley, Jeffrey, Emily and Rachel Snyder; 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Herbster in 2002 and daughter, Karen Hartley.

Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. A private Entombment will be held on Thursday at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's choice. Online condolences as well as specific capacity and other precautionary information if you plan to attend the visitation may be found at:

blanchardstrabler.com


Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
