Phyllis A. (Haupricht) Kicinski



Phyllis A. Kiciniski, age 95, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, April 20, 2019 at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center. She was born February 6, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio to Theodore and Jessie (Straub) Haupricht. Phyllis was a graduate of Swanton High School, and married Frank Anthony Kicinski, Sr. He preceded her in death in 1968 in a work related accident. She continued to raise their three children and worked for the Pinkerton Tobacco Company when she lived in Owensboro, Kentucky, and retired from what is now Swedish Match.



Phyllis was known as an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and cooking. She also was an avid card player and enjoyed Friday evening card parties.



Phyllis had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed her daughter, Lillian (William) Thomas; sons, Anthony J. Kicinski (Marylou Beaver) and Frank Anthony, Jr. (Kathy) Kicinski; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore Haupricht and her best friend of 76 years, Pauline Davenport.



Besides her husband, Frank, Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.



Family and friends may visit Wednesday, April 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 (Noon), with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park will be private.



The family wishes to thank Great Lakes Hospice and Swanton Health Care for the wonderful care they provided Phyllis.



Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.



Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:



weigelfuneralhomes.com



