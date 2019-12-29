Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Rogers


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis A. Rogers Obituary
Phyllis A. Rogers

Phyllis A. Rogers, 88, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Bay Park Community Hospital in Oregon. She was born June 5, 1931 to William and Dessie (Baker) Denton in Tamms, IL. She married John Rogers on December 28 1948 in Blytheville, AR. Phyllis and John celebrated 65 years of marriage together until John's passing in December of 2013.

Phyllis is survived by her sisters: Norma Greenley and Billie Bodnar both of Perrysburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Dean Denton.

Phyllis was laid to rest next to John in a private family committal service in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay, OH. Rev. James Budke was the officiant. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: A . Condolences may be shared with for the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

www.marshfuneralhomes.com
logo

logo

Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -