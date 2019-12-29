|
Phyllis A. Rogers
Phyllis A. Rogers, 88, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Bay Park Community Hospital in Oregon. She was born June 5, 1931 to William and Dessie (Baker) Denton in Tamms, IL. She married John Rogers on December 28 1948 in Blytheville, AR. Phyllis and John celebrated 65 years of marriage together until John's passing in December of 2013.
Phyllis is survived by her sisters: Norma Greenley and Billie Bodnar both of Perrysburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Dean Denton.
Phyllis was laid to rest next to John in a private family committal service in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay, OH. Rev. James Budke was the officiant. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: A . Condolences may be shared with for the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019