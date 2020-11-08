1/1
Phyllis Ann Kesling
1932 - 2020
Phyllis Ann Kesling, 88, of Pemberville, OH, passed away at Otterbein Senior Living, in Pemberville, on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1932 to Lester and Edith (Ericksen) Peek, in Westfield, NJ. On Sept. 6 1952 she married William "Bill" L. Kesling, in North Plainfield, NJ. Phyllis and Bill, raised 4 children and celebrated 68 years of marriage together. Phyllis enjoyed doing crafts which included quilting and painting. She enjoyed traveling, being with people, and always loved to laugh and make others laugh. Above all, she loved her family.

In addition to her husband Bill, Phyllis is survived by her children, Jeffrey Kesling of NJ, Susan (Rick) Rogers of Perrysburg, Thomas (Margaret) of IL; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, William Kesling Jr., and her parents.

There will be no public services. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may take the form of contributions to The ALS Association. Condolences can be shared at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

www.marshfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
