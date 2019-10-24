The Blade Obituaries
Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Phyllis Ann Law Stephens

Phyllis Ann Law Stephens Obituary
Phyllis Ann Law Stephens

Phyllis Ann Law Stephens, 81, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at The University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a former member of Warren AME Church and a current member of Payne Memorial AME Church in Holland, Ohio. Phyllis was a 1956 graduate of Scott High School and received her Bachelors Degree in Sociology in 1960 from Hampton University. She was a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Top Ladies of Distinction, Study Hour Club and a member of the Toledo Orchid Society.

She leaves to cherish fond memories cousins, dear friends, and her beloved sorority sisters.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Alpha Kappa Alpha Rites, Top Ladies of Distinction and Study Hour Club followed by Memorial Service at 12:00 noon at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Rose Russell officiant. Interment will be private.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019
