Phyllis Ann Law Stephens
Phyllis Ann Law Stephens, 81, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at The University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a former member of Warren AME Church and a current member of Payne Memorial AME Church in Holland, Ohio. Phyllis was a 1956 graduate of Scott High School and received her Bachelors Degree in Sociology in 1960 from Hampton University. She was a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Top Ladies of Distinction, Study Hour Club and a member of the Toledo Orchid Society.
She leaves to cherish fond memories cousins, dear friends, and her beloved sorority sisters.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Alpha Kappa Alpha Rites, Top Ladies of Distinction and Study Hour Club followed by Memorial Service at 12:00 noon at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Rose Russell officiant. Interment will be private.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019