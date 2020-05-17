Phyllis Ann Marx
Phyllis A. Marx, age 79, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on July 19, 1940, to Arthur and Pauline (Creekmore) Brock in Jellico, Tennessee.
Phyllis worked at 5/3 Bank and Kroger for many years before retiring. She enjoyed shopping, but loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Phyllis' smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Brock. Phyllis is survived by the love of her life, Arthur Marx; son, Michael (Allison) Marx; grandchildren, Tyler and Jennifer Marx, Taylor Booth; niece, Lanny Koester; Gabriella (Noah) Beyer, Alex Vandebussche, Emmitt Vandebussche, and Tanner Vandebussche.
A Celebration of Life for Phyllis will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider American Cancer Society or Bridge Hospice.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.