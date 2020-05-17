Phyllis Ann Marx
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Ann Marx

Phyllis A. Marx, age 79, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on July 19, 1940, to Arthur and Pauline (Creekmore) Brock in Jellico, Tennessee.

Phyllis worked at 5/3 Bank and Kroger for many years before retiring. She enjoyed shopping, but loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Phyllis' smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Brock. Phyllis is survived by the love of her life, Arthur Marx; son, Michael (Allison) Marx; grandchildren, Tyler and Jennifer Marx, Taylor Booth; niece, Lanny Koester; Gabriella (Noah) Beyer, Alex Vandebussche, Emmitt Vandebussche, and Tanner Vandebussche.

A Celebration of Life for Phyllis will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider American Cancer Society or Bridge Hospice.

To leave a special message for Phyllis' family, please visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
So sad to hear of Phyllis passing. My condolences to Art, Mike and her family. Phyllis was my neighbor for over 40 years. She was always a pleasure to talk to and you knew you she was always there for us if we needed anything. Rest in peace Phyllis.
Barb Warner
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved