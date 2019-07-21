Phyllis C. Schuffenecker



Phyllis C. Schuffenecker, 89, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Phyllis was born on February 10, 1930 in Oregon, Ohio to Dale and Thelma (Benadum) Stroh. She was raised on her family farm in rural Oregon and graduated from Clay High School in 1948. Phyllis had an active business career which included being a receptionist with Standard Oil where she met her husband Norman "Beanie" Schuffenecker whom she married June 10, 1949. Later she worked as a business manager with Lorann Tool & Die and concluded her career as general manager of US Glass Factory Outlet. Phyllis was well respected for her knowledge of glass drinkware and serving pieces; and was a valuable resource for identifying the manufacturer of handmade glass products and associated potential value as collectible items. In retirement, Phyllis assisted her son Tom and grandson Eric in their farming operations by providing delicious home cooked meals. Phyllis and Norman enjoyed attending Put-In-Bay High School basketball games coached by her grandson Craig; where the team members affectionately called her "Mom". Phyllis was a 4H advisor for many years and provided advise, support and mentoring to many children and young adults in the community. Phyllis and Norman were the official photographers to record the efforts of her brother Dean in the revitalization of Chippewa Golf Club. Phyllis was a lifelong member of First St. John Lutheran Church.



Phyllis is survived by her son Tom (LuAnn) Schuffenecker; grandchildren Eric (Brandy) Schuffenecker, Andrea (Paul) Warner, and Craig (Ashley Rill) Schuffenecker; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Ryder, Bristol, Zane, and Noah; brother, Dean (Lil-Mar) Stroh; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



The family will receive friends at First St. John Lutheran Church, 2471 Seaman Road, Toledo, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of funeral service at 11:00am. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First St. John Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019