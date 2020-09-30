Phyllis I. Camper
Phyllis I. Camper, 92, of Genoa, Ohio, died early Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 at Mercy-St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, Ohio. Phyllis was born August 7, 1928 in Genoa, the second child of the late Arthur and Edith (Schumacher) Camper. She was the Salutatorian of the 1946 class of Genoa High School, which at that time, was the largest class in school history - 60 members.
Her last job was utilities billing clerk for the Village of Genoa, a position she held for over 20 years. Phyllis enjoyed seeing people when they came to pay their bills. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa.
Phyllis is survived by her sisters, Bertha Mae Honner of Pemberville, Ohio and Judith Camper of Genoa; brother-in-law, Wilferd Foss of Pemberville; as well as nieces and nephews. Her sisters, Marion Cole and Audrey Foss and brother, Gerald Camper, preceded her in death.
A graveside service for Phyllis will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October, 5, 2020 at the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. The family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of the donor's choice
. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family atwalkerfuneralhomes.com