Mrs. Phyllis J. Butler Mrs. Butler, 74, passed Monday, April 13, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a 1963 graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked for GM Powertrain as an assembler. She is survived by son, Leon C. Womack; daughters, Lennia L. Cooper and Monica L. Quinney; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and sisters, Delores C. Butler and Gloria J. Dortch. Funeral Services 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, preceded by a 1 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Services will comply with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. cbrownfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.