Phyllis J. Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Phyllis J. Butler Mrs. Butler, 74, passed Monday, April 13, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a 1963 graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked for GM Powertrain as an assembler. She is survived by son, Leon C. Womack; daughters, Lennia L. Cooper and Monica L. Quinney; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and sisters, Delores C. Butler and Gloria J. Dortch. Funeral Services 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, preceded by a 1 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Services will comply with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. cbrownfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
27
Wake
1:00 - 2:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
APR
27
Funeral service
2:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved