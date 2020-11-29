1/1
Phyllis J. Cutcher
1928 - 2020
Phyllis J. Cutcher

Phyllis J. Cutcher age 92 of Oregon, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Orchard Villa. Phyllis was born to Adolph and Alma (Boudry) Limmer on August 25, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio. She worked at St. Charles Hospital as a Nurse's Aide for 28 years. Phyllis loved to paint with acrylics and was an avid reader.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; son, Michael; son-in-law, Jeff Pownell; siblings, Donalva Rahrs, Donald Limmer, and Dorothy Limmer. She is survived by children, Tom (Sharon) Cutcher, Dick (Becky) Cutcher, Beth Pownell, and Dan (Julie) Cutcher; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Fort Meigs Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned when it is once again safe to gather.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
