Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First St. John Lutheran Church
2471 Seaman Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First St. John Lutheran Church
2471 Seaman Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Frey


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis J. Frey Obituary
Phyllis J. Frey

Phyllis J. Frey, 89, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, with her loving daughters by her side. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 5, 1929 to Wilfred and Lucy (Gilliland) Felhaber. Phyllis graduated from Olney High School and shortly after married the love of her life, Herbert Frey on September 30, 1950. Phyllis worked at J.C. Penney's and Starr Elementary before retiring from the Oregon Board of Education in 1991. She was a member of the Swiss Ladies, enjoyed card playing, bingo and her neighborhood Bunco Club. She was a life member of First St. John Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Altar Guild as well as the St. Charles Auxiliary. Phyllis won many trophies in counted cross-stitch, loved doing ceramics and square dancing. What Phyllis cherished most was spending time with her family who will miss her dearly.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 68 years, Herbert; daughters, Deborah (Al Mascsak) Agerter, Karen Frey; grandchildren, William "Bill" (Laura) St. John, Heidi (Joe) Liburdi, Holly (Jack) Zaborowski; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Rose, Kaela Bilski, Damon St. John, Zach and Ella Zaborowski; great-great-grandsons, Blaine, Brody and Max; sister-in-law, Edith Felhaber; and many nieces, nephews and loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucille (Bill) Shaink, Joyce Felhaber; and brother, Charles "Bud" Felhaber.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm- 8:00 pm. The family will also greet friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 at First St. John Lutheran Church, 2471 Seaman Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43605 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Phyllis' name may be directed to First St. John Lutheran Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now