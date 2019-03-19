Phyllis J. Frey



Phyllis J. Frey, 89, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, with her loving daughters by her side. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 5, 1929 to Wilfred and Lucy (Gilliland) Felhaber. Phyllis graduated from Olney High School and shortly after married the love of her life, Herbert Frey on September 30, 1950. Phyllis worked at J.C. Penney's and Starr Elementary before retiring from the Oregon Board of Education in 1991. She was a member of the Swiss Ladies, enjoyed card playing, bingo and her neighborhood Bunco Club. She was a life member of First St. John Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Altar Guild as well as the St. Charles Auxiliary. Phyllis won many trophies in counted cross-stitch, loved doing ceramics and square dancing. What Phyllis cherished most was spending time with her family who will miss her dearly.



Phyllis is survived by her husband of 68 years, Herbert; daughters, Deborah (Al Mascsak) Agerter, Karen Frey; grandchildren, William "Bill" (Laura) St. John, Heidi (Joe) Liburdi, Holly (Jack) Zaborowski; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Rose, Kaela Bilski, Damon St. John, Zach and Ella Zaborowski; great-great-grandsons, Blaine, Brody and Max; sister-in-law, Edith Felhaber; and many nieces, nephews and loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucille (Bill) Shaink, Joyce Felhaber; and brother, Charles "Bud" Felhaber.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm- 8:00 pm. The family will also greet friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 at First St. John Lutheran Church, 2471 Seaman Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43605 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Phyllis' name may be directed to First St. John Lutheran Church.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019