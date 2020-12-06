Phyllis J. Marinelli
Phyllis J. (Cousino) Marinelli, 90, passed away December 3, 2020. Phyllis was born in Erie, MI on March 23, 1930 to Ransom and Nora Cousino and graduated from Toledo Woodward High School. In 1948, she married Thomas J. Marinelli and they shared over 57 years together, raising five children.
Phyllis also had thirteen brothers and sisters and her life was always centered around family. She loved her family, cooking, hosting birthday parties, major holiday gatherings and any other event she could come up with to have her family gather. For many years, she was the party planner of the infamous Cousino Christmas Party which included well over 100 in attendance. In her younger years, she was employed at Goon's Ice Cream Parlor and the W.T. Grant Company.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Nick (Pam), Debbie (David) Nowakowski, Tony (Joyce), Sue (Mark) Stoffel, and Lynda (Tom) Brumbaugh; grandchildren, Danielle (Charles), Gabrielle (John), Andrew, Doug, Deana (Chad) and Stephanie (Curt); great grandchildren, Marcus, Gia, Cole and Nolan; sister, LaDonna (John) Hart; brothers, Darrell and Leland (Gayla); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; brothers, Wendell, Calvin, Forrest and Keith; sisters, Kathryn Cornette, Jesse Eckhart, Virginia Cousino, Barbara Streight, Beverly Imes and Carol Wooten; several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo. Please meet at the Central Avenue gate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences can be shared atwalkerfuneralhomes.com