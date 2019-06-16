Phyllis J. Phelps



A true and proud East Toledo girl, Phyllis J. Phelps, 82, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. Phyllis was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 28, 1936 to Arvil and Hazel (Byers) Phelps, who precede her in death. She was a 1954 graduate of Waite High School. Upon graduation, she secured a job at Libbey- Owens-Ford and worked her way up from secretary to executive secretary, retiring in 1993. This is where many life-long friendships began. Playing Bunco with friends was a favorite monthly activity. She was also a member of the Toledo Zoo and the Museum of Art. An avid reader, Phyllis loved to go to the library as a child, and that love of books continued throughout her life.



Phyllis enjoyed her time at the East Toledo Senior Activities Center, especially with the weekly line dancing group. She was a friend to everyone and delighted in spending time with her many nieces and nephews and their children. She was blessed with a long list of family, friends, and neighbors who all loved her right back. There were bus trips to scenic spots and casinos, big cities and small, and she loved every one of them. Phyllis is survived by her brother, Gerald R. (Merry) Phelps; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Orville (Mary) Phelps, sisters Donna (Howard) Storm, Bonnie (Alfred) Kane, and Marian (William) VanGunten and nephew Gerald Phelps.



A private graveside service will be held at Willow Cemetery in Oregon. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions in Phyllis's name can be directed to the East Toledo Senior Activities Center, 1001 White Street, Toledo, OH 43605. Her family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to Phyllis's dear neighbors and the staff of Kingston in Sylvania for their love and excellent care of our sister and aunt.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019