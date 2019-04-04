Phyllis J. Rosen



The beautiful and gifted Phyllis Jacqueline Rosen, 77, passed away, peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at The Grove at Oakleaf Village of Sylvania, Ohio. She blessed our lives when being born on March 17, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Joseph and Sara (Plott) Bernstein. Phyllis earned a Bachelors in English Literature from Ohio State University, a Masters from Xavier University, and a PhD in Psychology at Ohio State University in 1983. She resided most of her adult life in Columbus/Bexley, Ohio where she owned a private practice in psychology.



Phyllis filled her life with many engaging activities such as yoga, meditation, walking, and the arts. She relished her time as a sculptor and painter, specifically in acrylics, oils, and, in her later years, was most passionate when working in watercolors. She enjoyed participating in art exhibits and psychological workshops and incorporated them in her travels. Some of her favorite places included the Southwest, New Mexico, Sedona, and Scottsdale, where she appreciated the culture, magic and spirituality.



Left to celebrate and cherish Phyllis's memory are her oldest daughter Robin Lynn Rosen, younger daughter (twin), Lisa Beth (Michael) Kott; grandchildren (triplets), Madison Leigh Syring, Michael Alexander Syring, and Mckensie Rose Syring, with whom she loved dearly and was extremely proud; brother, Ronald (JoEllen) Bernstein; and nephew, Jeremy Bernstein. She was preceded in death by her parents and son (twin), William Todd Rosen (United States Navy).



We would like to thank all of the loving family members at The Grove and Ohio Living Hospice of Toledo who loved Phyllis as family. They went above and beyond. Our love and hearts are heavy for them and their loss.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 43223. Tributes in Phyllis's memory may be directed to , or the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), 1225 Dublin Rd. Suite 125, Columbus, Ohio 43215.. Arrangements are by the Walker Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio (419-841-2422).



