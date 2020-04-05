|
|
Phyllis J. (Baker) Simon
World War II Bride Passes -
Phyllis J. (Baker) Simon of Metamora, Ohio passed away on March 29, 2020 at 94 years young.
She was born on October 26, 1925 to Alfred and Philomena (Dibling) Baker at their home in Toledo, Ohio.
Phyllis attended St. Elizabeth's Catholic School in Richfield Center and graduated from Metamora High School in 1943.
Phyllis married the love of her life, William C. "Bill" Simon, a serviceman in the U.S. Seabees, in 1943. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage, and the couple had five children together.
She attended cosmetology school and owned her beauty shop, The Beauty Bar, in Metamora, for 40 years. Phyllis and her husband, Bill, also enjoyed working together for ServiceAmerica at the Seagate Centre in Toledo for 20 years. After retiring, Phyllis and Bill enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Yuma, Arizona, which they did for 30 years.
Phyllis was a social butterfly and enjoyed spending time visiting with her family and many friends. She enjoyed music and going dancing with her husband, Bill. Phyllis was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her children and grandchildren. She liked to stay busy, and she was always on the go. Phyllis continued working well into her eighties, and while everyone else wished they could retire, She wished she could still work when in her nineties, as she greatly enjoyed seeing and talking with people around town. She was truly one of a kind.
Phyllis had a sparkling personality, and she sparkled on both the inside and out. She was known for her sharp fashion, and she was usually always seen wearing something with sequins, gold, or leopard print, or perhaps a combination thereof. She stood out from the crowd, and she could not be missed. Yet she will be greatly missed, by all who know her and love her.
She was preceded in death by her husband William, her parents Alfred and Philomena Baker, her brother Francis Baker of Richfield Township, Ohio, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Phyllis is survived by her five children, William F. (Bonnie) of San Ramon, California; Larry (Judy) of Arnold, California; Cynthia (Larry) Ricica of Lyons, Ohio; Ronald (Kathleen) of Jasper, Michigan; and Shelley (John) Miller of Metamora, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Tami, Jackie, Jodi, Nicole, Carissa, Jamie, Jason, Jakob, and Jonathan; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Creque, JoHanna Schwind, Beatrice O'Neil, Margaret Zenk, and Suzanne (Ronald) Stout, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In light of current events, a private funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Assumption, Ohio. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Metamora-Amboy Volunteer Fire Department or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020