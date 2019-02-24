Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH
Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
Cranford, NJ
Phyllis Jean (Burt) Morton


Phyllis Jean (Burt) Morton

Phyllis Jean (Burt) Morton of Perrysburg passed away peacefully February 20, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Phyllis was born May 24, 1927 in Newton, Massachusetts, married George William Morton, Jr. on Sept 2, 1950 in Newton, Massachusetts and he preceded her in death on February 18, 1969.

Phyllis was the Abundant Life of Perrysburg manager for 30 years until she retired at the age of 80.

She is survived by her children, George Wm. Morton, III (Karen Teisher); Patricia Morton; Steve (Candy) Morton; Karen McCoy; David (Kathy) Morton; and Rev. Chris Morton (Julie Jones); fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and niece, Jennifer Teschner (Joe Tafelski).

Phyllis' life will be celebrated on March 1, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary, Perrysburg: 10:00 am visitation and 11:00 am service. Phyllis will be buried with her husband in Cranford NJ on Monday afternoon, March 4th.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Phyllis' name to the Perrysburg Area Historic Museum. Condolences may be made on-line to the family at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 24, 2019
