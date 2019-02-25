Services Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH View Map Service 11:00 AM Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH View Map Burial Cranford , NJ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Morton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Jean Morton

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Phyllis Jean Morton of Perrysburg, a longtime senior-citizen housing manager who was a distinguished community volunteer, died Wednesday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township. She was 91.



She died of natural causes, her daughter, Karen McCoy, said.



In 2007, Mrs. Morton retired as the manager of Abundant Life of Perrysburg, which she had started. She also developed Abundant Life II, an early congregate-style living, for which she received a national award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.



She wrote a letter to the editor of The Blade in 1990, calling for a "real reform" of the Medicare market to make sure older Americans "understand policies before they buy them" and "unscrupulous insurance agents" aren't able to "prey on the elderly, selling more insurance than needed, deliberately making policies exceedingly complicated and confusing to consumers."



Over the years, Mrs. Morton had volunteered for a variety of organizations such as Court Appointed Special Advocate, where she advocated for children for at least 35 years; Perrysburg Area Historic Museum; Citizen Review Board; and Advocates for Basic Legal Equality Inc., where she was a nursing home ombudsman.



She had also served as a surrogate parent on the Lucas County Juvenile Court review board for 20 years, volunteered for the children in the Rossford Head Start Read for Literacy Program, and represented Perrysburg on the the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority board.



In retirement, Mrs. Morton continued to volunteer until a few months before her death for a host of organizations such as the Perrysburg Area Historic Museum, where she was a founding member and a docent; Perrysburg Historic Landmarks Commission; the Christian Seniors Interacting program in Perrysburg, and the Toledo Peristyle, where she was an usher.



In 2007, a City of Perrysburg Mayoral Proclamation declared Phyllis Morton Appreciation Day.



In 2012, Mrs. Morton won a Distinguished Citizen Of Perrysburg Award and a Virginia Secor Stranahan Citizen of the Year Award by the League of Women Voters.



In 2013, she became a Toledo-area winner of the Jefferson Award, which annually honors those whose positive efforts bring about good for somebody less fortunate with no expectation of payback. Also that year, she won a CASA Power-of-One Award by the Lucas County Juvenile Court.



Then in 2015, she won an Access to Justice Community Advocacy Award.



Finally, in 2018, the Historic Perrysburg Inc. gave her a Bentley Historic Preservation Award.



"My mother had a heart for all people and she committed her life to doing all she could to make a difference for everyone who crossed her path. She was a very, very hardworking, organized, passionate woman, who made commitments that she carried through with grace and earned respect from the people she interacted with," her daughter said.



Mrs. Morton was born May 24, 1927 in Newton, Mass., to Ashley and Frances Burt.



In 1945, she finished high school in Newton and later that year went to Brown University, graduating in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in psychology.



Mrs. Morton then was a school teacher for a time until 1950, when she married George William Morton, Jr. He died in 1969.



She later continued her education at Seton Hall University, graduating in 1972 with a master's degree in education.



In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, including to all seven continents, with her final trip to New Zealand and Australia.



Mrs. Morton was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, where she read scriptures for worship, participated in Bible studies, chaired an outreach committee that organized the monthly preparation and serving of meals at a homeless shelter in Toledo, and organized a liturgical dance group for worship services. In 2006, she traveled to Mexico with other church members to help build a home for a family through Habitat for Humanity.



She was also active with a Sunday School class at Perrysburg First United Methodist Church, where she worshiped for a few years.



Surviving are her sons, George Morton III; Steve Morton, David Morton, and the Rev. Chris Morton; daughters, Patricia Morton and Karen McCoy; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St., Perrysburg, where services will immediately follow at 11 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to the Perrysburg Area Historic Museum.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on Feb. 25, 2019