Phyllis Jean Roberts
12/17/1940 - 05/20/2020
Phyllis Jean Roberts, age 79, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Lakes of Sylvania. The daughter of Clifford and Mary Pierce, she was born December 17, 1940 in Toledo. She was a graduate of Whitney Vocation School with Cosmetology and Social Work certification. Phyllis enjoyed gardening and collecting gemstones and was active at Unity Church.
She is survived by her son, Charles (Laura) Hackenberg; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Mary Pierce; brother, Hank; sister, Sissy and daughter, Terri Easley.
There will be no visitation and services will be private. Arrangements were provided Walker Funeral Home 419-841-2422. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to ProMedica Foundation 444 N Summit St Ste 100 Toledo, OH 43604-9928 Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.