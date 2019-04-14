Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Phyllis Jean Wrede


Phyllis Jean Wrede Obituary
Phyllis Jean Wrede

Phyllis Jean Wrede, 63, of Curtice passed away April 11, 2019 at home. She was born October 18, 1955 in Indianapolis. Phyllis was a licensed medical assistant and phlebotomist.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ronnie Wrede; son, Jeremy (Amy) Wrede; grandchildren, Alexis Wrede, Tyler Wrede, Colin Wrede; siblings, Joan (Bob) Wininger, Roy (Karen) Vires, Linda (Tim) Mininger, Barbara (Stan) Moore, Ron (Julie) Vires, and Don (Rosemary) Vires. Phyllis is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Vires; father, Roy Vires, Sr.; son, Larry Lee; brother, Bill Vires.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. with a service to begin at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to The .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
