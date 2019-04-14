|
Phyllis Jean Wrede
Phyllis Jean Wrede, 63, of Curtice passed away April 11, 2019 at home. She was born October 18, 1955 in Indianapolis. Phyllis was a licensed medical assistant and phlebotomist.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ronnie Wrede; son, Jeremy (Amy) Wrede; grandchildren, Alexis Wrede, Tyler Wrede, Colin Wrede; siblings, Joan (Bob) Wininger, Roy (Karen) Vires, Linda (Tim) Mininger, Barbara (Stan) Moore, Ron (Julie) Vires, and Don (Rosemary) Vires. Phyllis is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Vires; father, Roy Vires, Sr.; son, Larry Lee; brother, Bill Vires.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. with a service to begin at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to The .
Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019