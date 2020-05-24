Phyllis Joy Simon



Phyllis Joy Simon, 82, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born February 1, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Alfred and Peg (Crosby) Crum. She was employed for about 18 years by The Toledo Blade. When she retired she spent most of her time crocheting afghans or embroidering dozens of baby quilts and bibs. She loved baseball either going to see a game in Detroit with her son, Mike or watching games on TV. If you called her during baseball season, she would always say "I'll call you back later". She also loved walking on the Florida beaches. Phyllis was the true definition of a good neighbor. Always watching over them and helping when help was needed. To the kids in the neighborhood she was known as the Candy Lady. She was especially close to her sister, Sondra. She said "she is not just my sister, she is my best friend.



She is survived by her children, Michael (Colleen), Stacie (Terry) Switala and Douglas (Jeanette) Simon; grandchildren, Troy Michael Simon, Justin, Jessica and Jacob Switala, Gage and Lexi Simon; many nieces and nephews; sisters, Sondra (Jim) Phillips, Janet (Joe) McGrew; brothers, Al (Carol) Crum and Greg Crum. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom; sister, Judy; and sister-in-law, Sue Crum.



Due to Covid-19 a celebration of her life will be held later.





