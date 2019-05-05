Phyllis Joyce Klaus



Phyllis Joyce Klaus, 77 years old, most recently of Annapolis, MD passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, after a long battle with kidney and heart disease. Proceeded in death by her parents, Vincent J. Murawa and Barbara A. (Toth) Murawa; her brother, Jim Murawa; husband, Fred J. Klaus; in-laws Fred W. Klaus and Maxine A. (Calkins) Klaus, and many other loved ones. Phyllis attended Davis Business College after graduating from Central Catholic High School. She worked at Strauss Bakery located in the Downtown Lion Store then transitioned to the Westgate location for a total of 33 years. She also ran Trinity Episcopal Church's nursery for 25 years.



Surviving are her daughter, Theresa (Terrie) and sons, Fred (Jerry), Kerry and Larry Klaus; brothers, Larry and Tom Murawa; their wives, sisters-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She loved road trips, shopping, people watching, and family get-togethers.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Heart and Kidney Foundations &/or your local animal shelters. A service and internment will be at Resurrection Cemetery on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1:00 PM. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019