Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Nilsson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis June Nilsson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis June Nilsson Obituary
Phyllis June Nilsson

Phyllis June Nilsson, born to Robert and Evelyn Harper LaMunyon on 27 April 1938, died 12 February 2019 at Wood Haven Health Care.

Phyllis married Bror Nilsson Jr., son of Bror and Greta Nordquist Nilsson, on 30 March 1985 and together created a Christ-centered home filled with love and a desire to help others. They were married for 24 years when Bror died unexpectedly on 17 March 2009, 25 years to the day that Phyllis gave her life to Christ. The love they shared was strong, true and unending, and her sorrow at their parting is now over.

Surviving are her sons Richard Palmer Jr., Todd (Angela) Szymanski, Joseph (Nancy) Szymanski, and her only daughter, Julie (Phillip) Bosh; grandchildren Benjamin, Desiree, Edward, Jacquelyn, Joseph Jr.; and great grandchildren Amelia, Audrey, Evelyn; nephews David and Lee, nieces Gail Lynn and Jill Marie.

Phyllis was also preceded in death by parents; grandparents Clarence H. and Leona Hanlin LaMunyon and Lawence W. and Jennie Warns Harper; stepfather Gaylord Haffey and brother Dean Haffey; sisters Jacqueline Poolman, Lucy White, and nephew Mark Poolman; grandchild L.J. Edwards.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 23, 2019 at Newcomer – Norhwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Road (419-473-0300).

To send a special message to Phyllis' family please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now