Phyllis June Nilsson, born to Robert and Evelyn Harper LaMunyon on 27 April 1938, died 12 February 2019 at Wood Haven Health Care.



Phyllis married Bror Nilsson Jr., son of Bror and Greta Nordquist Nilsson, on 30 March 1985 and together created a Christ-centered home filled with love and a desire to help others. They were married for 24 years when Bror died unexpectedly on 17 March 2009, 25 years to the day that Phyllis gave her life to Christ. The love they shared was strong, true and unending, and her sorrow at their parting is now over.



Surviving are her sons Richard Palmer Jr., Todd (Angela) Szymanski, Joseph (Nancy) Szymanski, and her only daughter, Julie (Phillip) Bosh; grandchildren Benjamin, Desiree, Edward, Jacquelyn, Joseph Jr.; and great grandchildren Amelia, Audrey, Evelyn; nephews David and Lee, nieces Gail Lynn and Jill Marie.



Phyllis was also preceded in death by parents; grandparents Clarence H. and Leona Hanlin LaMunyon and Lawence W. and Jennie Warns Harper; stepfather Gaylord Haffey and brother Dean Haffey; sisters Jacqueline Poolman, Lucy White, and nephew Mark Poolman; grandchild L.J. Edwards.



Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 23, 2019 at Newcomer – Norhwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Road (419-473-0300).



