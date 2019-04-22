Phyllis K. Fraszewski



Phyllis K. Fraszewski, 89, left on her final trip on April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Katherine (Pietraszak) Fraszewski.



Phyllis had a full life, retired first from the Jeep Co., and then from UT where she so enjoyed working with the students. She especially enjoyed traveling, having been to all of the 50 states, much of Canada and the Caribbean, and her favorite Aruba. One of her favorite activities was supporting the casinos in Nevada and almost all east of the Mississippi. She was not a gracious contributor.



Left to cherish her memory are her goddaughter, Jeanne Callahan Nance; many second, third and fourth cousins; and Hollywood Casino.



Family and friends may visit on Friday from 4-8:00 p.m., with the recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 10:30 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to St. Charles Church or Promedica Hospice.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Concord Care, especially Mary, Angie, Danita, Katrina and Chastity. You treated her with respect and love, and she felt valued. And a thanks to Christina at Promedica Hospice who helped to make sure she was not afraid.



