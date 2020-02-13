Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Phyllis Kay Stanford


1941 - 2020
Phyllis Kay Stanford Obituary
Phyllis Kay Stanford

Phyllis Kay Stanford, 78, of Toledo, OH, passed away February 11, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. She was born July 20, 1941 in Tecumseh, MI to Frank and Lydia (Jenkins) Mason.

Phyllis was in insurance sales and was a tax preparer. Many called her "The Tax Lady". She owned and operated Stanford Financial Services and Family Tax Services for the past 50 years. She loved the Cleveland Indians; her nick name was Queen Wahoo. She also enjoyed the casino, cooking and baking, listening to talk radio and her dog, Gertie.

Survivors include children, Connie (Jimmy) Cass, Jeffrey (Kathy) Moulton, Kendra Moulton, and Jamie (Miriam) Moulton; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; and sisters, Judy Machino, Paula (Dennis) Braswell and Francine "Pip" Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH. Funeral Services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. The family suggests giving memorial contributions to The Salvation Army or Ebeid Hospice. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020
