Phyllis M. Sullivan



Phyllis M. Sullivan, age 88, of Holland, Ohio died peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Phyllis was an honorable woman with a tender heart. She was a faithful Christian, offering prayers for anyone who was in need. She worshiped many years at Holland Free Methodist church, where she was inspired by Pastor Keith Simpson and where true fellowship resided in her dear friend, Chuck Miller.



Phyllis loved life and having fun. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout her early life, including cooking from scratch and camping. Playing poker, bingo and Bunco brought her much joy and laughter.



Phyllis was a devoted wife to her late husband, Waldo Sullivan, for 45 years. She leaves behind a large family and many loving friends. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on forever through those who loved her the most.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Holland Free Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



A memorial service celebrating Phyllis' life will be held at the Holland Free Methodist Church on Friday, May 17 at 7pm. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019