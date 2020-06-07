Phyllis Mae Dailey
Phyllis Mae Dailey, age 83, of Miramar Beach, FL went to be with the Lord and join her husband, Bob on the evening of May 29th, 2020.
Phyllis was born in Toledo, OH on January 11, 1937 to Thomas and Marie Moran. She was the 5th of 9 children and was preceded in death by her mother and father and her beloved sister, Charla "Chickie." She leaves behind her brothers, Tom (Barbara), Jimmy (Mary), Michael (Kathy) and Charles Moran; and her sisters, Corene Biebesheimer, Marilyn Johnoff and Joan Moran.
Phyllis Moran-Dailey, married Robert "Bob" Dailey on June 7, 1958 in Toledo, OH. They had four accomplished children, Jeanne Dailey (Jay), Michael Dailey (Chantelle), Deb Dailey (Myka), and Pamela Dailey-Ashley (Joe). She also leaves four grandchildren, Tiffany Edwards (Ben), Ryan Coletta, Alexandria "Alex" Ashley, and William "Blake" Ashley; and two great-grandchildren, William "Henry" and Christine "Mills" Edwards.
She attended Central Catholic High School and graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. She loved working on the pediatric ward until her first child was born. She stopped working until her youngest child was in high school and then retired as an occupational health nurse at Toledo Hospital. After retiring to Destin, FL she wore many hats helping out wherever she was needed at Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, but she was most loved for the many delicious appetizers, dinners, and deserts she made for the staff celebrations.
Phyllis Dailey was sweet and kind, a generous soul who loved to play bridge and obtained the ACBL (American Contract Bridge League) rank of Ruby Life Master with 2200 Master Points. She was an accomplished seamstress, an incredible cook and extremely proud of her Irish heritage. She was an avid Notre Dame football fan and was often heard cheering "Go Irish."
Phyllis dedicated her life to her family setting the standard for many family traditions that the family continues to this day. She made every birthday and holiday a special event.
Her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. She remained an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church until passing.
Due to COVID-19 a family only memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 11:30 am at Resurrection Catholic Church in Miramar Beach, Florida. A Live Streaming of the mass can be viewed at www.resurrectionbythebeach.org
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.